$0.25 EPS Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leslie’s.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.12. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

