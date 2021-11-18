-$0.28 EPS Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACER stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,812. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

