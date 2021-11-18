$0.31 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

