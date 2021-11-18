$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.35. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

LUMN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 9,600,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

