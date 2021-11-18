-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

