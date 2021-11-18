$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $93.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Semtech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.