$0.97 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Lakeland Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,430. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

