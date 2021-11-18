$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Prologis reported sales of $987.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,735. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $151.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.