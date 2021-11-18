$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. H.B. Fuller also posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $80.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,703 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,724.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,744,612. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $16,785,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

