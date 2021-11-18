$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

DAR traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $72.87. 8,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,236. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

