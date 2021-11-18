105,000 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of IAS opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.