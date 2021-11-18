$106.56 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce $106.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.45 million and the lowest is $104.45 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $61.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $438.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.36 million to $440.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $529.88 million, with estimates ranging from $516.48 million to $545.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRWG. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 7.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.