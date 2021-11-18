106,965 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Eventbrite as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $27,701,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 197.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 916,948 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 112.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 871,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 722,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.88.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

