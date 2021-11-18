111 (YI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. 111 has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ YI opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $448.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.67. 111 has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $45.88.
About 111
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
