$12.11 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report $12.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 4,669,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,076. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

