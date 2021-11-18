1,382 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

NYSEARCA:EAPR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

