$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.50 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $552.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,984. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.