$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.50 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $552.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,984. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.