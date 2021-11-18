15,000 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

