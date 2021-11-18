$154.43 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report sales of $154.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.97 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $66.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $499.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $526.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $636.95 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $697.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,986 shares of company stock worth $68,768,827 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

