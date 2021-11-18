156,935 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund makes up 2.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFC. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

