16,071 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000. Anthem makes up 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $431.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.02 and a 200 day moving average of $390.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

