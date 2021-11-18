$2.68 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 million and the highest is $3.60 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $12.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,588. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $242.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Liquidia news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

