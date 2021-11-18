21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 6,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,843,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 256.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

