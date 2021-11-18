22,200 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

