$224.16 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce sales of $224.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.60 million. Albany International posted sales of $226.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $912.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $998.08 million, with estimates ranging from $987.94 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.55. 2,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,509. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

