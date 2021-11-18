$230.90 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $230.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.10 million to $232.60 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $200.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $877.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $978.48 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $981.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.64. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

