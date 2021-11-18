$234.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $234.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.15 million and the highest is $251.51 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SR opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

