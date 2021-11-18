$246.64 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post $246.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.40 million and the highest is $246.88 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

UBSI stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

