24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Stock Price Up 12.9%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) shares rose 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 204,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,880% from the average daily volume of 10,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

