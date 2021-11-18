$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce $28.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

BLI traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 467,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,925. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.