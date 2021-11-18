$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce $28.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

BLI traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 467,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,925. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

