$297.12 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post $297.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.47 million and the lowest is $296.48 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $213.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. 1,149,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $475,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $3,540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $317,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

