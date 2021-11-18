3,018 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $2,235,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $21.74 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

