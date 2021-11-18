$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report sales of $333.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $320.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 463,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,350. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

