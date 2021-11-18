34,430 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $499,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 68,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

