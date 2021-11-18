$35.38 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report sales of $35.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

HMLP opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

