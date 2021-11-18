4,104 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of COP opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

