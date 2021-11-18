$490.60 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $490.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the lowest is $482.77 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. 424,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,134. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

