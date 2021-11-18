$490.60 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $490.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the lowest is $482.77 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. 424,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,134. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.