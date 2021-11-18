$5.84 EPS Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings per share of $5.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.72. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $6.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $232.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average is $221.54. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

