$51.42 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to post $51.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the lowest is $51.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WM Technology.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 1,367,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,661. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

