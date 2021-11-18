51,000 Shares in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,306,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 495,564 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.