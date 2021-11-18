5,855 Shares in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

