$640.71 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce sales of $640.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $642.62 million. ManTech International posted sales of $638.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.62. 170,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

