6,515 Shares in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $12,469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $17,197,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BMEA opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

