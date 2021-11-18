6,929 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

