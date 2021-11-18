69,470 Shares in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $78,156.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 128,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $244,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,431 shares of company stock worth $800,122. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

