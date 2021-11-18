$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $7.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia reported sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,765,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,521,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. 137,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,692,125. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

