7,252 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,781,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.