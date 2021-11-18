735 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,716,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $360.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.94. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $364.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.70.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.