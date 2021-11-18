758,031 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 758,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 2,800.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 18.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

