$84.19 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report sales of $84.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.07 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $319.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 351,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

